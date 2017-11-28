Suspected serial killer set to appear for arraignment hearing in East Feliciana Parish

The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.

Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, is set to appear for an arraignment hearing in East Feliciana Parish.

He has been indicted there for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe is also accused of shooting and killing Carroll Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Sharpe made headlines as the accused serial killer in the two parishes after shootings in rural areas.

Police took him into custody in October after he allegedly told deputies that he was responsible for the string of deadly shootings.

