Suspected serial killer pleads 'not guilty' to 2 charges

The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes has pleaded "not guilty."

Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, entered two pleas Tuesday morning in East Feliciana Parish.

He has been indicted there for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe pleaded "not guilty" to the charges involving Hornsby and Bass.

A second hearing date was scheduled for January 9, 2018. During that hearing it will be determined whether or not the case involving Brad DeFranceschi will be included in the cases being heard by Judge William Carmichael. It is currently assigned to a different judge, which is why Sharpe has not yet been arraigned for that charge.

During the January 9 hearing it will also be determined whether or not Sharpe is eligible to be represented by a public defender.

Sharpe is also accused of shooting and killing Carroll Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Sharpe made headlines as the accused serial killer in the two parishes after shootings in rural areas.

Police took him into custody in October after he allegedly told deputies that he was responsible for the string of deadly shootings.

