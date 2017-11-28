Couple meets 'miracle kid' who crashed in their front yard

A man whose girlfriend had recently given birth was robbed at gunpoint outside of the hospital by a friend, according to investigators.More >>
A man whose girlfriend had recently given birth was robbed at gunpoint outside of the hospital by a friend, according to investigators.More >>
Ryan Reech almost didn’t make his 21st birthday. On October 24 - one month shy of his big day - Reech fell asleep at the wheel. His car flipped twice before landing in a tree along LA 308 near Thibodaux.More >>
Ryan Reech almost didn’t make his 21st birthday. On October 24 - one month shy of his big day - Reech fell asleep at the wheel. His car flipped twice before landing in a tree along LA 308 near Thibodaux.More >>
The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes is scheduled to return to court Tuesday. Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, is set to appear for an arraignment hearing in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes is scheduled to return to court Tuesday. Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, is set to appear for an arraignment hearing in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 28.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 28.More >>
Some Baton Rouge area schools are doing big things, and on Monday, the state's top education leaders saw that first hand.More >>
Some Baton Rouge area schools are doing big things, and on Monday, the state's top education leaders saw that first hand.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
A deadly car crash south of Macon killed two Georgia Southern students - who were also brothers - early Sunday morning.More >>
A deadly car crash south of Macon killed two Georgia Southern students - who were also brothers - early Sunday morning.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>