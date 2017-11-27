New judge sworn in to replace Judge James Best

Kevin Kimball was sworn in Friday as District Judge for the 18th Judicial District in New Roads by retired Supreme Court Justice Kitty Kimball.

The 18th JDC includes Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

Monday, November 27 was his first day on the bench in New Roads. He replaced Judge James Best following his retirement. The 18th JDC is still one judge short after Judge Robin Free stepped down from the bench. An election is set for the spring of 2018.

