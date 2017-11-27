Slidell man killed in St. James Parish after boat trailer detaches from truck, hits his vehicle

A man from Slidell was killed in St. James Parish Monday when a trailer became detached from the truck towing it and struck the man's vehicle.

Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop C say just before 1 p.m. on Monday, November 27, deputies were notified of a fatal two-vehicle wreck on LA 18 at Pecan Street. The crash claimed the life of David Burvant, 49, of Slidell.

The preliminary investigation shows that Jeremiah Allee, 20, of St. Amant, was driving north on LA 18 in a 2016 Chevy Silverado and was towing a boat on a trailer. Burvant was driving south on LA 18, when for unknown reasons, Allee's boat trailer detached, crossed the center line, and hit Burvant's vehicle on the passenger side.

Burvant was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, but sustained critical injuries nonetheless. He was transported by Acadian to a hospital in Gonzales, where he later died from his injuries. Allee was also wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Officials say impairment is not suspected as a factor in this wreck, but a toxicology sample from Burvant was submitted for analysis. Allee voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol present.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.