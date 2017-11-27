With diabetes, be on the alert for foot sores

Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.

Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.

A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.

People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.

Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.

People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.

Eat your greens . . . and maybe boost an aging brain

The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.

More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.

Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.

(HealthDay News) -- Having diabetes means keeping track of what you eat, how much you exercise, your blood sugar levels and even the condition of your feet.

When it comes to diabetes-related foot health, the goal is to prevent and treat foot ulcers that can lead to gangrene and amputation, one surgeon explained.

"Around 80 percent of diabetes-related lower extremity amputations start out as a foot ulcer," vascular surgeon Dr. Anil Hingorani said in a Society for Vascular Surgery news release.

High blood sugar damages your blood vessels, causing poor circulation in your legs and feet. When feet don't get enough oxygen-rich blood, any sores or cuts that develop may not heal as they should and more serious complications can result.

People with diabetes should see a health care provider who is trained in foot care at least once a year, but more often if they're at greater risk for foot problems, according to the society.

However, there also are steps to take on your own. The group suggests:

Learn how to look after your feet, including how to check for sores or cuts, and the best ways to keep feet clean and dry.

Wear appropriate shoes. The best ones have broad and square toes, three or four lacing eyes on each side and a padded tongue. They're also made of lightweight material and have enough space inside for a cushioned sole or orthotic inlay.

Wear special shoes if you're at high risk. During foot checkups, ask your doctor if you need such shoes.

If you still develop a foot ulcer, don't walk on it, the surgeons' group advises. Your doctor may prescribe a total contact cast or a fixed-ankle walking boot.

Foot ulcers that don't heal might indicate that your legs and feet are not getting enough blood. That should prompt a visit to a vascular surgeon, according to Hingorani.

