La. superintendent of education tours area schools

Some Baton Rouge area schools are doing big things, and on Monday, the state's top education leaders saw that first hand.

State Superintendent of Education John White toured three local schools as part of his ongoing tour of schools across the state. He says many of the schools, including Lee Magnet High School, have really stepped it up.

“These schools are doing things to teach kids skills that are applicable in the 21st century, things that we didn't even think about when I was in education. Now today, we're building a new curriculum,” said White.

White also toured Iberville Elementary School and Pointe Coupee STEM Magnet Academy.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.