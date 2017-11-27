Former LSU Head Coach Les Miles buys $1.3M home in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former LSU Head Coach Les Miles buys $1.3M home in Baton Rouge

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Les Miles and his wife, Kathy, have purchased a home in the Settlement at Willow Grove for about $1.3 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court.

The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report says the two-story, 4,375-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The seller is listed as Hearn Homes, LLC.

The Mileses found a buyer for their former 5,590-square-foot home in Bocage Lake earlier this month.

The 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house had been on the market since November 2016—just two months after the former LSU head football coach was fired—and sold for $1.45 million to Cedar Lodge Investment Trust, represented by Julie M. Penton of Baton Rouge. The Mileses also own a vacant lot in Bocage Lakes.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly