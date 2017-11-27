WANTED: Man accused of robbing meat market, shooting employee in the leg

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a man that they say robbed a meat market and shot an employee in the leg.

Officials say the incident happened at the Gardere's Meat Market, located at 2509 Gardere Ln. in Baton Rouge, on Sunday, November 26 around 8 a.m.

According to the report, the man entered the market with a gun and demanded the employee give him money from the register. Before the employee could open the register, the suspect reportedly fired once, hitting the employee in the leg. Then, the suspect reportedly pointed the gun at other employees before climbing under the counter and forcing the employee he shot to open the register. The suspect then fled the market with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male and was wearing a dark hoodie, gray sweat pants, and a lime green bandana covering the lower portion of his face. Officials say he fled the market in a silver or blue Mercury Marquis that was parked on the west side of the store and drove west on Gardere Lane.

The employee who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

