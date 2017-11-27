Longtime member of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office dies after battle with cancer

A longtime member of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died after a battle with cancer.

Col. Richie Johnson passed away around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon with his family by his side, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes.

“Richie was the person everyone looked up to,” Cazes said. “He meant a lot to the community. Despite battling cancer for six years, he represented his community up until the last minute of his death. He will be greatly missed by everybody.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

