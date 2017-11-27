Funeral arrangements announced for longtime member of WBRSO after battle with cancer

A longtime member of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died after a battle with cancer.

Col. Richie Johnson passed away around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon with his family by his side, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes.

“Richie was the person everyone looked up to,” Cazes said. “He meant a lot to the community. Despite battling cancer for six years, he represented his community up until the last minute of his death. He will be greatly missed by everybody.”

Visitation will be held at the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Thursday, November 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, December 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The rite of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.

Johnson leaves behind his wife, Chantelle Laura, and three sons. He was 48-years-old.

