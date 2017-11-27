16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Lafayette school

The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes is scheduled to return to court Tuesday. Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, is set to appear for an arraignment hearing in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes is scheduled to return to court Tuesday. Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, is set to appear for an arraignment hearing in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 28.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 28.More >>
Some Baton Rouge area schools are doing big things, and on Monday, the state's top education leaders saw that first hand.More >>
Some Baton Rouge area schools are doing big things, and on Monday, the state's top education leaders saw that first hand.More >>
Kevin Kimball was sworn in Friday as District Judge for the 18th Judicial District in New Roads by retired Supreme Court Justice Kitty Kimball.More >>
Kevin Kimball was sworn in Friday as District Judge for the 18th Judicial District in New Roads by retired Supreme Court Justice Kitty Kimball.More >>
A Baker family is reeling after their loved one was killed in a triple homicide Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Baker family is reeling after their loved one was killed in a triple homicide Sunday afternoon.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>