16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Lafayette school

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department confirm a 16-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun onto the school's campus.

On Monday, November 27, the 16-year-old male student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school's campus. Officers and faculty responded to information on social media. That investigation led to the recovery of the weapon and the student's arrest.

Officials say the arrest was made without incident.

