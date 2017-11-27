5 arrested, 1 wanted in residential burglary in which jewelry, guns, and $14k in cash were stolen

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people, and is still searching for one, in connection with a residential burglary in Bogalusa.

On November 20, detective with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection with the burglary of a home on Highway 60 in Bogalusa. The fifth person was arrested a week later.

Officials say the burglary was interrupted when the homeowner arrived and saw a vehicle backed up to his front door. The suspects quickly drove away and the homeowner reportedly followed them for a short time, but then lost sight of them. When the person returned home, he realized numerous items had been stolen, including firearms, jewelry, and $14,000 in cash.

Detectives were able to apprehend Dustin Stanley Bailey, 35, of Bogalusa, during a traffic stop. Bailey was recently released from jail and was reportedly in possession of some of the stolen cash and voluntarily admitted to participating in the burglary.

During the investigation, five other people involved were identified. Four have since been arrested and one is still being sought. The following people were arrested:

Dustin Stanley Bailey, 35, of Bogalusa (Bailey has a long criminal history and has been in the Washington Parish Jail 12 times since 2006 on charges including drug offenses, theft, and failure to appear in court. His bond is set at $175,000.) Burglary of an inhabited dwelling Theft of firearms (6 counts) Theft of more than $25,000 Criminal conspiracy to commit burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Chelsie Lynn Bourne, 25, of Bush (Bourne was previously jailed for three months earlier this year for second offense DUI. Her bond is set at $10,000.) Accessory after the fact

Joshua C. Grimes, 32, of Bogalusa (Bond set at $16,500) Possession of schedule II narcotics Possession of controlled dangerous substance with a weapon present (2 counts) Contempt of court (2 counts)

Stacey Todd Grimes, 48, of Bogalusa (Officials say Grimes, drove his son, Jason Todd Grimes, to Mississippi to avoid being arrested. His bond is set at $10,000) Obstruction of justice Accessory after the fact

Brandon Michael Miller, 27, Bogalusa (Miller has been arrested 12 times since January of 2009. His arrests were for offenses such as drug possession, failure to appear in court, and traffic offenses. No bond set at this time.) Burglary of an inhabited dwelling Theft of firearms (8 counts) Theft of more than $25,000 Criminal conspiracy to commit burglary of an inhabited dwelling Convicted felon in possession of a firearm (8 counts)

(Miller has been arrested 12 times since January of 2009. His arrests were for offenses such as drug possession, failure to appear in court, and traffic offenses. No bond set at this time.)

“Our detectives are to be commended for solving this burglary so quickly and making the five arrests. This gang of criminals is no match for the tenacity and professionalism of our detectives. The thieves are now in jail where they belong and Jason Todd Grimes will join them sooner or later when he is located and arrested. A thief can run and hide for only so long. Eventually, Jason Todd Grimes will be an inmate in the Washington Parish Jail. Someone reading this today knows where he is hiding. If you are that person, contact Detective Glenn and let him know where to find Grimes,” said Sheriff Randy Seal.

Jason Todd Grimes, 24, is being sought as a fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Kody Glenn at 985-839-3434. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

