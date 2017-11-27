Free car seat installation event to be held December 2 in Baton Rouge

Need assistance installing a car seat for your child? There's a free event to help do just that being held on Saturday, December 2.

Assistance with child safety seats is being offered for free in Louisiana. Nationally certified technicians will work with parents and guardians to help reduce serious injuries and fatalities in children. Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center says motor vehicle wrecks are the number one killer of children.

The event will be held Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Victoria en Christo Church, located at 3825 N Flannery Rd. in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.