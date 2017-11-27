Where will the Tigers go bowling this year?

The Tigers have become an attractive team for this bowl season after winning six of their final seven games of the year.
So, where exactly might the Tigers end up and who will they play?
LSU (9-3, 6-2) is a popular pick to end up in Florida to play either Michigan State or Notre Dame.
The Spartans are 9-3 this season, 7-2 in Big Ten play. MSU's big victories include a 14-10 win over Michigan and a 27-24 win against Penn State.
The Irish lost two of their final three games to finish 9-3 as well. ND beat Michigan State 38-18 and USC 49-14.
Here are several Bowl Game predictions for the Tigers:
SB Nation:
Outback Bowl, Tampa, FL:
Michigan State vs. LSU
Sports Illustrated:
TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, FL:
LSU vs. NC State
CBS Sports:
Outback Bowl, Tampa, FL:
Michigan State vs. LSU
ESPN:
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL:
LSU vs. Northwestern
-or-
LSU vs. Notre Dame
Bleacher Report:
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL:
Notre Dame vs. LSU
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.