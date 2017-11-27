LSU linebacker earns fourth SEC honor of the year - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU linebacker earns fourth SEC honor of the year

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Devin White (Source: WAFB) Devin White (Source: WAFB)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after another dominating performance.

White had 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception against Texas A&M Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

LSU beat the Aggies 45-21 to improve to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

The sophomore from Springhill, LA finishes the season as the SEC's leader in tackles with 127, including eight double-digit tackle games.

White has won the SEC honor four times this year, against Florida, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

