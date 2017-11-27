LSU linebacker earns fourth SEC honor of the year

LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after another dominating performance.

White had 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception against Texas A&M Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Led the Tigers with 13 tackles; ran his season total to an SEC leading 127.@LSUfootball's @DevinWhite__40 is the #SECFB Defensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/UyBRXvY6aI — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 27, 2017

LSU beat the Aggies 45-21 to improve to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

The sophomore from Springhill, LA finishes the season as the SEC's leader in tackles with 127, including eight double-digit tackle games.

White has won the SEC honor four times this year, against Florida, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

