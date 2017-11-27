LSU to change name of road named after Confederate officer

LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a Confederate officer.

The change is part of a plan to rename several streets on campus including a street named after former Louisiana Governor William C.C. Claiborne.

The name of Raphael Semmes Road will be changed to Veterans Drive later this week.

Semmes was an officer in the Confederate Navy during the American Civil War, serving as captain of the CSS Alabama.

Earlier this month, LSU professor Bob Mann wrote an opinion piece calling for the name to be changed. “Almost 20 years into the 21st Century, it's time for Semmes and the other Confederates honored on the LSU campus to go,” Mann wrote. “They have no place on the buildings and streets of a public university that claims to value diversity and inclusion,” he wrote.

“I think it’s great,” Mann said Monday. “It’s a great thing and I congratulate the university,” he said. Mann said there were already plans in the works to change the street name prior to him writing his opinion piece on November 2.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved the name changes in October. LSU said it conducted a review of all street names on campus in deciding which ones to change. “During the review process, research was conducted on those who have campus roadways named for them and their contribution to the university,” LSU said in a statement. “The majority had little to no significant connection to LSU and were named without a formal process,” the statement said.

9News spoke to some LSU students about what they thought of the university's decision to rename Raphael Semmes Road.

Celine Rochon is in favor of the name change of Raphael Semmes Road.

She told us "I think it’s a good idea because I think that the university, as well as other universities and people in society, are moving towards change and they want to make change and not be representative of old ideals that um don’t really represent what society is right now, I think that New Orleans is making changes as well, like taking down Robert E. Lee’s statue in Lee Circle. I think that it’s not just a university, like LSU’s change, I think it’s a universal change. And I think it’s a good thing.”

Mason Charrier is against the name change of Raphael Semmes Road.

“I feel that it should be taken on a case by case basis. Look at the person’s individual life. And if they really were just not a good person, like the morals they stood for, they were really adamant about keeping slavery in place, things like that, then the street named should probably be renamed. But the label of being a Confederate officer alone, it should not just be a blanket thing. Don’t do it just because they’re confederate, look at that person’s individual life, and they’re values, and they’re worth as a person.”

Troy Jordan was neutral about the move.

“I mean, its’ up to the University. I’m sure there are people who that’ll be happy to hear that. There’s some that’ll probably go against it. But at the end of the day it’s up to the university. Us, as students we can only do so much you know. So cool for them. If they like it, I’m sorry if they don’t. I’m sure it will alleviate lot of, you know, especially being in the south for a lot of minorities it’ll probably make a lot of people feel better showing the effort to even the field I guess. But it’s up to the university at the end of the day.”

Here’s a full list of the roadway names that will be added or changed:

Original name Proposed Name AgCenter Drive AgCenter Lane Unnamed Athletic Service Lane Unnamed Campus Lake Lane Isaac Cline Drive Cubs Circle Ceba Lane Engineering Lane Unnamed Evangeline Circle Etienne de Bore Field House Drive West/East Fraternity Lane Fraternity Lane Infirmary Road Infirmary Lane Unnamed LADDL Lane Unnamed Landscape Services Lane Unnamed Law Circle Unnamed Live Oaks Lane Unnamed Parade Ground Circle Unnamed Parker Coliseum Lane Dorothy Dix Drive Parking Lot Mike Donahue Drive Parking Lot Minnie Fisk Drive Parking Lot Unnamed Soccer Lane Nicholson Drive Extension South Quad Drive Governor Claiborne Drive Spruce Lane Unnamed Tiger Park Lane Unnamed Touchdown Village Lane Unnamed Vet School Lane Unnamed Vet Lane Raphael Semmes Road Veterans Drive Unnamed Warehouse Lane Unnamed (South of South Stadium Drive) West Stadium Drive

