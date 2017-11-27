Former Chicago Bears linebacker and St. Landry native John Thierry dies at 46

LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
Former Chicago Bears football star and native of St. Landry Parish John Thierry died on Saturday due to a heart attack, the team announced Saturday. He was 46.More >>
Former Chicago Bears football star and native of St. Landry Parish John Thierry died on Saturday due to a heart attack, the team announced Saturday. He was 46.More >>
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole an abandoned pickup truck near the Amite River.More >>
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole an abandoned pickup truck near the Amite River.More >>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash where a missing Centerville woman was found killed in a single-vehicle crash.More >>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash where a missing Centerville woman was found killed in a single-vehicle crash.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, November 26.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, November 26.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Reports say that Ole Miss is expected to take the interim tag off of Matt Luke and make him the Rebel's permanent head coach.More >>
Reports say that Ole Miss is expected to take the interim tag off of Matt Luke and make him the Rebel's permanent head coach.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
Musician Nick Lachey turned to his Twitter followers for help tracking down the suspect who shot an employee at his downtown Cincinnati bar on Thanksgiving morning.More >>
Musician Nick Lachey turned to his Twitter followers for help tracking down the suspect who shot an employee at his downtown Cincinnati bar on Thanksgiving morning.More >>