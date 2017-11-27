Former Chicago Bears linebacker and St. Landry native John Thierry dies at 46

Former Chicago Bears football star and native of St. Landry Parish John Thierry died on Saturday due to a heart attack, the team announced Saturday. He was 46.

"The Chicago Bears offer their deepest condolences on the passing of former linebacker John Thierry," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to John and his family."

Thierry was selected by the Bears with the 11th pick in the 1994 draft out of Alcorn State. He appeared in 73 games with 28 starts over five seasons, recording 12.5 sacks, one interception, and four fumble recoveries—three of which came in a 1995 win over the Oilers.

Thierry played the first five years of his nine-year career with the Bears. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers before retiring after the 2002 season.

Thierry, a native of St. Landry Parish and alum of Plaisance High School, died in Opelousas on November 24, KATC reports.

