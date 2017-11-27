Deputies asking public's help in identifying 3 involved in vehicle theft in Livingston Parish

The pick-up truck was reported as stolen from Livingston Parish, deputies say.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying 3 individuals allegedly involved in the theft of a pickup truck. (Source: EBRSO)

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole an abandoned pickup truck near the Amite River.

On November 13, EBRSO Auto Theft Detectives met with detectives from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Officer regarding the location of a stolen 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been abandoned on a gravel beach on the Amite River about 400 yards south of Magnolia Bridge.

During the joint investigations, detectives located photographs of three people who may have been involved in the vehicle theft.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in seeking to identify and locate these people for questioning.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

