Missing elderly woman found killed in St. Mary Parish crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash where an elderly Centerville woman who was missing was found killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, state police were notified of a single vehicle fatal crash on US 90 Frontage Rd near LA 3211 in Franklin.

The crash claimed the life of 87-year-old Marian Tabb of Centerville, state police say.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation revealed Tabb was traveling east on the US 90 Frontage Road in a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero. For reasons still under investigation, Tabb drove her vehicle through a wooden barricade and it entered a deep canal, state police say.

Tabb was unable to get out of her vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office on the scene.

According to state police, Tabb had been reported missing by her family on November 26 at 3:30 p.m., and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered the crash scene shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office dive team was activated to assist in the investigation. Once the scene was confirmed a fatality crash, state police were notified.

"Our hearts go out to Mrs. Tabb's family as they grieve the tragic loss of their loved one," the sheriff's office tweeted from their official account.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, a standard toxicology report is pending. Tabb was properly restrained at the time of the crash, which is standard in crash fatalities.

According to KATC in Lafayette, Tabb's family said she was last known to be headed to church around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning in Centerville, LA. They believe she never made it there.

