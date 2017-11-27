VIDEO: Former LSU football star Leonard Fournette thrills Jaguars fan with pregame meet-and-greet

Former LSU star and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette made a fan's day Sunday before the team faced off the Cardinals in Arizona.

CBS47 sports reporter Brent Martineau tweeted a video showing Fournette approaching the fan, who is bound to a wheelchair, during pregame warmups.

The young man, identified as Kevin in Martineau's tweet, smiled from ear-to-ear as Fournette approached him and signed a pair of cleats he gave to him. According to Martineau's tweet, Kevin flew from Chicago IL to Pheonix, AZ to see the Jaguars play.

Fournette then gave the fan a hug before returning to the field for warmups.

Fournette also exchanged jerseys with former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu in their first pro football faceoff.

The Cardinals (5-6) defeated the Jaguars (7-4) after a 57-yard field by kicker Phil Dawson.

Fournette is among the NFL leaders with 740 yards rushing – and that’s even after sitting out a game for disciplinary reasons and battling a bad ankle that has caused him problems since he was in college. Fournette said this week he’s learned how to manage the injury and was optimistic about playing Sunday.

