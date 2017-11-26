Hair Salon catches fire on Florida Blvd.; damages unknown

A hair salon cloaked in fire and smoke had a part of Florida Boulevard shut down Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire at Hair Connection, a salon in the 4300 block of Florida blvd. between N. Foster and Acadian Thruway.

Damages are unknown at this time, but the fire caused large amounts of smoke in the area.

A stretch of Florida Blvd. was shut down temporarily while the crews battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.