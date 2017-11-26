Three people found shot, killed inside East Feliciana house

Three people were found shot and killed inside of a house in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening, according to the Chief Deputy of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. off of Plank Road right by the parish line, according to witnesses and viewers.

Officials have not released any information on the victims, possible suspects, or motives.

The sheriff’s office said they are working with state police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This incident happened only hours after a woman's body was found in a wooded area in East Feliciana, and a fatal shooting occurred just a few miles up the road at the Crossroads Grocery Store on Plank Road.

