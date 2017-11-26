Man shot, killed after fight at gas pump; suspect fled scene

One man was shot and killed at a gas pump in front of a grocery store in Zachary Sunday evening.

According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the Crossroads Grocery Store on Plank Road at Hwy. 64.

The shooting happened after an unidentified suspect arrived at the gas station and a fight ensued between him and a black male at a gas pump. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

