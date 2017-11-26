Officials release name of 41-year-old woman found dead in E Feliciana Parish

Officials say the woman, whose death was called 'suspicious' by the sheriff of East Feliciana, has been identified. The cause of her death, however, is still a mystery to investigators.

Authorities are investigating a female body found on Sun., Nov. 26 in East Feliciana Parish. Sheriff Jeff Travis described the find as “suspicious” in a news conference shortly after the discovery.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the female victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Howe.

The body of Howe was found off of Highway 63 and Nesom Rd. A deputy responded to the call around 11:54 a.m. in the Bluff Creek area, according to deputies. Travis said in a news conference on Monday a woman, who owns the property where the body was found, reported to the deputy.

Before Wednesday's announcement, authorities had not identified Howe because next of kin has not been notified.

Travis did say investigators believe that she is not a resident of East Feliciana Parish, but the incident is still under investigation.

Officials say they do not yet know the cause of her cause of death and do not know how her body ended up in East Feliciana Parish. This investigation is ongoing.

Deputies say they are working with the parish's Coroner's office to determine the cause of death

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Howe to notify the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office at 225-683-5459.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.