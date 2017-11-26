Female body found in wooded area; Sheriff calls death 'suspicious'

Authorities are investigating a female body in East Feliciana Parish.

Sheriff Jeff Travis described the find as “suspicious.”

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner, Louisiana State Police, and deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Sheriff Travis says the body was discovered by a woman driving in the area around 11 a.m. in a wooded area off of Hwy. 63 at Nesom Road when she spotted something "out of place."

Detectives are working to find out the identity of the deceased and notify next of kin.

This investigation is still ongoing.

