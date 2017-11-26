Body of unidentified woman found in wooded area; E Feliciana Sheriff calls death 'suspicious'

Authorities are investigating a female body found in East Feliciana Parish. Sheriff Jeff Travis described the find as “suspicious.”

Travis says the body was found off of Highway 63 and Nesom Road. A deputy responded to the call around 11:54 a.m. in the Bluff Creek area. McDavid says a woman, who owns the property where the body was found, reported to the deputy.

At this time, authorities have not identified the female victim because next of kin has not been notified. McDavid did say investigators believe the female victim is not a resident of East Feliciana Parish, but the incident is still under investigation.

Initially, the incident was reported as a "suspicious death." Authorities say at this point, it's still considered a suspicious death, but officials are waiting for a coroner's report to identify the official cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

