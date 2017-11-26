LSU senior proposes to girlfriend after win over Texas A&M - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU senior proposes to girlfriend after win over Texas A&M

By Erin Fulbright, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There was more than one victory formation Saturday night in Tiger Stadium!

After LSU’s 45-21 victory over Texas A&M, LSU senior running back Rashaud Henry, gathered by his teammates and family, took a knee to propose to his girlfriend. She did say 'Yes'!

