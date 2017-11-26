First woman with Down Syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant

A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is taking the internet by storm after competing in a beauty pageant.

On Sat., Nov. 25, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren, of Stillwater, Minnesota, became the first woman with Down Syndrome to compete in any Miss USA state pageant when she competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

Holmgren is a student at Bethel University in St. Paul and has spoken to both of Minnesota's House and Senate for legislation on the topic of Trisomy - a genetic disorder in which a person has three copies of a chromosome instead of two.

She also inspires others through her dancing. Holmgren says she loves being on stage as a dancer. "I choreograph my own dances," she said in a GoFundMe campaign.

A GoFundMe has been set up for unexpected costs associated with competing in the pageant.

You can follow Holmgren’s journey on her Facebook page.

