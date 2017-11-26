LSU football lands top junior college prospect Damien Lewis

LSU has landed another commitment for the 2018 class, this time the Tigers are reeling in one of the top junior college prospects.

According to 247Sports, on Sunday morning, Mississippi JUCO offensive lineman Damien Lewis gave his verbal commitment to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

"I just committed to LSU this morning," Lewis said in a message to the Geaux247 staff.

With Lewis' commitment, the Tigers are up to 19 verbal commitments for the 2018 class.

Lewis, a Mississippi native who is wrapping up his junior college stay at Northwest Mississippi Community College, is ranked as the No. 4 offensive guard in all of JUCO. At 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, Lewis becomes LSU's second JUCO addition to the 2018 class, joining Louisiana native and outside linebacker Travez Moore.

Lewis made his official visit to LSU this weekend with his family, shutting things down in a meeting with Orgeron early Sunday morning.

RELATED:

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from JUCO OG Damien Lewis. A big piece that the Tigers wanted in 2018. https://t.co/6vvZVDzKFk pic.twitter.com/yzu2aJKcz0 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 26, 2017

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.