CAPTURED: Jail trusty who walked off from Washington Parish Jail taken into custody

A jail escapee is back in custody after authorities say he walked off from the jail on Friday night.

Timothy Williams, 30, a jail trusty who walked off from the Washington Parish Jail Friday night, was captured and taken into custody by Washington Parish Sheriff Office's deputies on Saturday night in Bogalusa.

Deputies say after an intense daylong manhunt focused inside the city of Bogalusa, officers went to a house on Michigan Ave around 11:00 p.m. and discovered Williams there.

According to officials, Williams initially resisted arrest, however, was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail.

Williams was originally arrested for theft of valued between $750 and $5,000. Deputies say his bond was set at $3,500.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said while the whole ordeal was trying, he was appreciative of the fact Williams was captured and the officers involved were safe. Seal says:

“This was a very long day for our officers who searched diligently until Williams was captured. I am so grateful that the search and capture ended the way it should have; namely, Williams went back to jail and all of our officers went home to their families. I am so appreciative of the fine work of our officers and am so fortunate to have the privilege of working with them on a daily basis.”

