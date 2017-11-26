Brush up on fall allergies before tackling the leaves

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.More >>
More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.More >>
The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.More >>
People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
Nothing spoils a trip faster than getting sick. And a good way to protect yourself is by getting certain vaccinations before you leave home.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.More >>
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
