Birthday memorial to be held for high school volleyball star who died from viral pneumonia

A community celebrating the birthday of a high school volleyball star who died suddenly from an illness.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, a memorial will be held to celebrate the would-be birthday of LSU Lab volleyball player Brionna Michelle Ross, who died unexpectedly of viral pneumonia in September.

Ross would have been 16-years-old.

Organizers of the memorial say Ross was a beautiful, smart, loving, full of life young woman.

Brionna Michelle Ross was a beautiful, smart, loving, full of life young woman. In her short time with us she impacted all that she met with her contagious personailty, infectious laugh and gorgeous smile. She was passionate in everything she did and did it with her whole heart. Brionna was a 15 year old Honor Student and LSU Lab Volleyball Player. She was coached by Bonita Johnson. Brionna's mother is Candace Rose Mary Robillard.

Robillard told The Advocate in September that the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office said the medication her daughter was taking for the pneumonia was ineffective because the case was viral.

The birthday memorial will be held on Sun. Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Alexandria Park at 250 Elaine St. in Brusly.

