1 injured after vehicle crashes into concrete barrier early Sunday morning

Crews used the jaws of life to removed the trapped driver. (Source: Facebook/Central Fire Department)

Central Fire Department assisted District Six Fire Department with a crash where a went through a concrete barrier (Source: Facebook/Central Fire Department)

First responders assisted in a major way after a car went through a concrete barrier on a closed bridge.

According to Central Fire Department, around 4 a.m. first responders began assisting in a single-vehicle crash on Victoria Dr. where the driver hit a concrete barrier.

Fire crews used the jaws of life to remove the trapped driver, CFD says.

The driver involved in the crash was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital for treatment.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.