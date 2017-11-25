Owners call Small Business Saturday a success

In the final regular season game of the season, No. 18 LSU looks to continue their 10-win streak against the Texas A&M Aggies for the Senior Night matchup in Tiger Stadium.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, November 25.More >>
The SWAC West Division all comes down to Saturday's Bayou Classic in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The winner of the Classic between Southern and Grambling State will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX. RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings SCORING PLAYS INSERT SCORING PLAY HERE - RELATED Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers Southern University welcomes $1.6M from alumn...More >>
In 2010, American Express launched the national Small Business Saturday campaign to encourage people to spend money locally during the holiday season.More >>
The U.S. Navy identified the three sailors lost after a Navy plane crashed in the Philippine Sea shortly after takeoff from Japan on Wednesday. One of the sailors was a Baton Rouge native.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. On Twitter Saturday, Howard praises his father for an ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
