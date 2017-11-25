LSU swim team manager Kayne Finley dies after battle with brain cancer

LSU’s beloved swim team manager, Kayne Finley, passed away Friday morning, according to a Facebook post made by the family.

According to the Cannonballs for Kayne Facebook page, Finley died at 8:20 a.m. Friday after a long bout with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a type of cancer-related tumors found at the base of the brain.

“Kayne’s legacy will live on as he fulfilled his purpose in furthering the Great Commission and in making a difference by raising awareness for DIPG brain cancer,” the post read.

Finley, a swimmer and volleyball player in high school, was diagnosed with the rare, inoperable tumors nearly one year ago.

According to the post, service arrangements will be announced soon.

