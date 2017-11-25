LSU dominates Texas A&M on Senior Day, 45-21 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU dominates Texas A&M on Senior Day, 45-21

By Erin Fulbright, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

In the final regular season game of the season, No. 18 LSU looks to continue their 10-win streak against the Texas A&M Aggies for the Senior Night matchup in Tiger Stadium.

SCORING PLAYS

  • LSU J. Gonsoulin 46 yd FG GOOD - 3 - 0
  • LSU J. Gonsoulin 33 yd FG GOOD - 6 - 0
  • LSU D. Etling pass,to R. Gage for 11 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 13 - 0
  • LSU D. Williams run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 20- 0 
  • TAMU T. Williams run for 2 yds for a TD, (D. LaCamera KICK) - 20 - 7
  • TAMU N. Starkel pass,to D. Ratley for 45 yds for a TD, (D. LaCamera KICK) - 20 - 14
  • LSU D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 27 - 14
  • TAMU  N. Starkel pass,to C. Kirk for 10 yds for a TD, (D. LaCamera KICK) - 27 - 21
  • LSU  D. Etling pass,to J. Moore for 10 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 34 - 21
  • LSU  D. Etling pass,to D. Chark for 6 yds for a TD, (D. Etling pass to F. Moreau for Two-Point Conversion) - 42 - 21
  • LSU C. Culp 26 yd FG GOOD - 45 - 21

