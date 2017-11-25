SENIOR DAY: LSU 0, Texas A&M 0 - 1st Qtr

How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...More >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
He ended up covering 62 orders - not everyone's, but still a whopping $10,780 worth.More >>
