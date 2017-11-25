Seniors star in seventh-straight win over Aggies

Information provided by LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE, LA - On Senior Night in Tiger Stadium, quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver DJ Chark and running back Darrel Williams helped the LSU Football team amass 601 yards of total offense in a 45-21 victory over Texas A&M.

No. 19 LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) beat Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) for the seventh-straight time including all six seasons the Aggies have been in the SEC.

Etling, who transferred from Purdue for his final two seasons of eligibility, was 19-of-30 passing and set career-bests at LSU with 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams had 12 carries with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Chark led the Tigers with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Junior Derrius Guice moved into fifth place on the LSU career rushing list (2,976) with 28 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

SCORING PLAYS

LSU J. Gonsoulin 46 yd FG GOOD - 3 - 0

LSU J. Gonsoulin 33 yd FG GOOD - 6 - 0

LSU D. Etling pass,to R. Gage for 11 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 13 - 0

LSU D. Williams run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 20- 0

TAMU T. Williams run for 2 yds for a TD, (D. LaCamera KICK) - 20 - 7

TAMU N. Starkel pass,to D. Ratley for 45 yds for a TD, (D. LaCamera KICK) - 20 - 14

LSU D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 27 - 14

TAMU N. Starkel pass,to C. Kirk for 10 yds for a TD, (D. LaCamera KICK) - 27 - 21

LSU D. Etling pass,to J. Moore for 10 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 34 - 21

LSU D. Etling pass,to D. Chark for 6 yds for a TD, (D. Etling pass to F. Moreau for Two-Point Conversion) - 42 - 21

LSU C. Culp 26 yd FG GOOD - 45 - 21

