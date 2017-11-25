BAYOU CLASSIC: Southern 0, Grambling 7 - 2nd Qtr

The SWAC West Division all comes down to Saturday's Bayou Classic in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The winner of the Classic between Southern and Grambling State will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX. RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings SCORING PLAYS INSERT SCORING PLAY HERE - RELATED Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers Southern University welcomes $1.6M from alumn...More >>
The SWAC West Division all comes down to Saturday's Bayou Classic in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The winner of the Classic between Southern and Grambling State will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX. RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings SCORING PLAYS INSERT SCORING PLAY HERE - RELATED Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers Southern University welcomes $1.6M from alumn...More >>
LSU’s beloved swim team manager, Kayne Finley, passed away Friday morning, according to a Facebook post made by the family.More >>
LSU’s beloved swim team manager, Kayne Finley, passed away Friday morning, according to a Facebook post made by the family.More >>
The U.S. Navy identified the three sailors lost after a Navy plane crashed in the Philippine Sea shortly after takeoff from Japan on Wednesday. One of the sailors was a Baton Rouge native.More >>
The U.S. Navy identified the three sailors lost after a Navy plane crashed in the Philippine Sea shortly after takeoff from Japan on Wednesday. One of the sailors was a Baton Rouge native.More >>
This Black Friday the line for an electronics store in London, UK was none but a lone man. He was the first and last in line to enter the store.More >>
This Black Friday the line for an electronics store in London, UK was none but a lone man. He was the first and last in line to enter the store.More >>
A Secret Santa in New Jersey is making sure kids’ Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year.More >>
A Secret Santa in New Jersey is making sure kids’ Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
A clerk at a Sumter County convenience store was killed in a rain of gunfire Friday night, and police are now seeking two suspects.More >>
A clerk at a Sumter County convenience store was killed in a rain of gunfire Friday night, and police are now seeking two suspects.More >>
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.More >>
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.More >>