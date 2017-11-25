Lone shopper outnumbered by reporters at London Black Friday sale

Some shoppers reported the deals at London stores have not been as good this year. (Source: Twitter/Frankie McCamley)

While lines were out the door at most stores in the states this Black Friday the line for an electronics store in London, UK was none but a lone man. He was the first and last in line to enter the store.

Some shoppers reported the deals at London stores have not been as good this year, but that didn't stop the eager shopper from checking out the doorbuster sales.

BBC reporter Frankie McCamley tweeted a video of the loner shopper just as doors opened on Black Friday surrounded by media, who obviously anticipated a much larger crowd.

"And the doors are open...the rush came and went (quickly)," McCamley tweeted.

There appears to be one other would-be shopper at the door, but the person was justing asking an employee a question.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.