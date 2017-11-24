Family searching for answers after deadly hit and run

Cars raced down the busy Evangeline Street Friday evening not knowing a family just feet away from them are gathered around candlelight in mourning.

“I just want to know who did this,” Keisha Provost said. “Did you have any humanity for you to leave?”

Family members of 42-year-old Derrick Dewayne Gardner, the victim of a hit and run on Thanksgiving Day, said life will never be same.

“It’s going to be different to put in your mind that somebody that you love so much is not coming back anymore," said Provost, the victim's sister.

The family of Gardner, a carpenter for a home improvement company, came together in his remembrance tonight because just yesterday, on Thanksgiving Day, when families normally come together in good spirits, Gardner was ripped from his.

“You left him on the sidewalk like trash and my brother was never trash,” Provost said. “He was a wonderful person and you took that away from us.”

Provost said her brother was crossing the street to spend time with relatives when he was hit.

“It’s not right at all. No one should have to lose their family member and they are just trying to cross the street. It was senseless,” she said.

Baton Rouge Police said they believe Gardner was struck by a light colored 90's model Ford F-150. Authorities said the driver hasn't been found and family said they're still in a state of shock.

“I can't see what the next day is going to bring at this moment. I’m still trying to take it in that he's not coming back,” Provost said.

Now they’re calling on the driver and anyone with information to come forward.

“You took away a beautiful, beautiful person and I feel devastated,” his sister said. “I hope that you find it in your heart to come and just show that you have some type of compassion and some type of heart because you actually ran him over.”

BRPD said the vehicle is described as a Ford F-150, white or light grey, approximately a 1992-1996 model.

Investigators believe the truck will have damage to the front passenger side and in the headlight area.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

