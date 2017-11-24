Family searching for answers after deadly hit and run

Cars raced down the busy Evangeline Street Friday evening not knowing a family just feet away from them are gathered around candlelight in mourning.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to an apartment fire on Plank Road.More >>
St. Vincent de Paul's food servers wear hair nets when many are white-collar corporate types in their real jobs.More >>
Some people headed out Thursday for the deals, others waited until Black Friday, but some purposely avoided shopping in Baton Rouge and went to Livingston Parish instead.More >>
Researchers at Pennington Biomedical are conducting a study to test the effects of a study drug in patients with Non-alcholic steatohepatitis, a condition that results in liver damage due to a build-up of fat in the liver. While common, most people with NASH feel well and are not aware that they have a liver problem. However, NASH can lead to severe cirrhosis, condition that can cause permanent liver damage and scarring. To qualify for this research study, participants should: Be 1...More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
