Crews battle Plank Road trailer fire

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency crews are responding to a fire on Plank Road.

Officials say the fire began around 5:30 Friday evening in the 11000 block of Plank Road near Blount Road.

Sources say it was an abandoned trailer that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

