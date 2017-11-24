Researchers at Pennington Biomedical testing effects of study dr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Researchers at Pennington Biomedical testing effects of study drug in patients with liver condition

By Sean Ellis, Digital
Researchers at Pennington Biomedical are conducting a study to test the effects of a study drug in patients with Non-alcholic steatohepatitis, a condition that results in liver damage due to a build-up of fat in the liver. While common, most people with NASH feel well and are not aware that they have a liver problem.

However, NASH can lead to severe cirrhosis, condition that can cause permanent liver damage and scarring.

To qualify for this research study, participants should:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have been diagnosed by their doctor with either: NASH, Obesity or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Other study qualifications will be assessed during the screening process.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 4 to 6 months.

Compensation of up to $1,700 is offered for completion of the study.

If you are interested in participating in the LIFT research study, click here to screen online. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

