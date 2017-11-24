Researchers at Pennington Biomedical testing effects of study drug in patients with liver condition

Researchers at Pennington Biomedical are conducting a study to test the effects of a study drug in patients with Non-alcholic steatohepatitis, a condition that results in liver damage due to a build-up of fat in the liver. While common, most people with NASH feel well and are not aware that they have a liver problem.

However, NASH can lead to severe cirrhosis, condition that can cause permanent liver damage and scarring.

To qualify for this research study, participants should:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have been diagnosed by their doctor with either: NASH, Obesity or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Other study qualifications will be assessed during the screening process.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 4 to 6 months.

Compensation of up to $1,700 is offered for completion of the study.

If you are interested in participating in the LIFT research study, click here to screen online. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

