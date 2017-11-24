Pet owners in Pennsylvania could face fines, jail time for leaving dogs outside in cold

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Shelters and lawmakers alike in Pennsylvania are warning dog owners about a new law as temperatures turn colder. Violators could wind up with a fine or even receive jail time.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 23.More >>
As a thank you, all those who donate blood with United Blood Services on Black Friday or Cyber Monday will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.More >>
The 2017 Bayou Classic has arrived. Fans of Grambling State University and Southern University will begin to fill the city early this week to participate in the week-long festivities.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
