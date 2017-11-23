Man charged with 6th DWI after crashing vehicle Thanksgiving morning

A 41-year-old man is charged with his sixth DWI offense after he crashed his vehicle on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the probable cause report filed by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Taisean Ordone crashed his vehicle into a parked car in the 7000 block of Winbourne Ave. around 7:45 a.m.

The responding officer claims that Ordone showed signs of intoxication at the scene. A breathalyzer test showed him to have a BAC of .213, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Ordone has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated five times prior. All of those happened within the past 10 years and three cases resulted in convictions in 2009.

Records from the 19th Judicial District Court show that one of those arrests happened earlier this year and that he was recently in court for the arrest directly prior to it.

Ordone was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

