Black Friday and Cyber Monday blood donors to receive $25 Amazon.com gift card

Information provided by the United Blood Service

Skip the shopping lines this year and save a life instead. As a thank you, you will receive a $25 Amazon.com gift card to help with your holiday shopping.

During the holiday season people are busier than usual and blood donations are postponed. However, while we prepare to spend time with our family, some family members will spend the holidays in the hospital. Help secure an adequate blood supply for these patients through the holiday season. The need for blood is constant and local patients are depending on YOU! Donations are needed from donors of all blood types, especially type O-negative and platelet donations.

Those who donate on Black Friday, November 24 or Cyber Monday, November 27, will receive a $25 Amazon.com gift card through points in the online rewards store! The rewards store can be accessed at bloodhero.com. Please allow 48 hours for point and gift card availability.

Donate at the Baton Rouge Donor Center located at 8234 One Calais, service road at I-10 & Essen:

Black Friday, November 24: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cyber Monday, November 27: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.