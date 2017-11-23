FREEZE WARNING in effect Friday morning for parts of the WAFB viewing area

A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the WAFB viewing area for Friday's wake-up weather.

Clear skies and mainly calm conditions will allow temperatures to again fall into the low to mid 30°s for Friday's wake-up, prompting the National WEather Service to post the first Freeze Warning of the season for parts of the WAFB region.

This will not be a long-duration event, so there is no need for pipe-wrapping. Skies stay clear through the day on Friday with highs reaching the mid 60°s for the afternoon around Baton rouge.

The weekend gets warmer, with morning starts in the 40°s for Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs getting into the upper 60°S to low 70°S for the Capital City area on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather stays fair and dry for Monday and Tuesday as well before the first modest rain chance arrives at mid-week. But for now, we are only posting a 30% rain chance for Wednesday with temperatures running near-to-above normal for both Wednesday and Thursday.

