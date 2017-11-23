All about Anthony: A Louisiana adoption story

Lambert and Carl are just one of more than 500 Louisiana families who have adopted nearly 800 children in the foster system.More >>
Southern University is already winning this Bayou Classic weekend.More >>
A Secret Santa in New Jersey is making sure kids’ Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Shelters and lawmakers alike in Pennsylvania are warning dog owners about a new law as temperatures turn colder. Violators could wind up with a fine or even receive jail time.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.More >>
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
