All about Anthony: A Louisiana adoption story

At 10-years-old, Anthony is living in his 16th home with his 16th family.

"When Anthony first came to us, his grades were a challenge," said Lambert Rome. "We struggle with school quite a bit. Anthony was in therapy once a week. He had been through quite a bit."

Anthony's age and his struggles led to the label "difficult to adopt." But difficult is not something that scares Lambert Rome or Carl Landry.

"We had always had children in our lives," said Rome. "Between nieces and nephews, we were always taking care of someone. We were always really close to our family."

It took almost a year of parenting classes, weekend visits, and finally 6 months as foster parents, and a little negotiation – but not with the courts.

"When he came to us, he had this little contract that he had written himself," Rome explained.

"The biggest part that got you was when he said you had to love and hug him once a day," Landry added. "Then, he had a scratch out, and wrote two on top of it."

Since he's found a home, Anthony is out of therapy and on the honor roll at school. As of January 23, he is officially Anthony Rome Lambert.

"It has totally changed our life for the better," Landry said. "It has just brightened our lives and everyone around us."

Lambert and Carl are just one of more than 500 Louisiana families who have adopted nearly 800 children in the foster system.

