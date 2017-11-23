WANTED: Police searching for driver who killed pedestrian on Thanksgiving Day

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle died shortly after being taken to the hospital. The driver who caused the crash is wanted by police.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Derrick Dewayne Gardner, 42, of Baker, was hit Thanksgiving Day at roughly 4:30 p.m. It happened in the 5800 block of Evangeline Street.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle that hit Gardner fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a Ford F-150, white or light grey, approximately a 1992-1996 model.

Investigators believe the truck will have damage around the front passenger side and in the headlight area.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.